New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating ) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

