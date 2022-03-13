New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.
Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $82.50.
About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (Get Rating)
New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.
