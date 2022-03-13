NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Cut to $9.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

NPCE opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $6,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

