NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 95,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.85.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.