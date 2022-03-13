Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 12.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.77. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 12.10 and a 52 week high of 20.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 221,837 shares during the period.

