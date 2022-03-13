NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NBSE stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.49.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

