NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.97

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 12481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NeoGenomics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.