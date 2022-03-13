Needham & Company LLC Lowers OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target to $4.00

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 210.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCX. Stephens started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

OncoCyte stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 45.5% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,960,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 613,620 shares in the last quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 3.4% in the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after buying an additional 573,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 49.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 483,320 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

