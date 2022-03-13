Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Shares of NTUS opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $851.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.47. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

