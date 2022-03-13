Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $119.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.27.
NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $464,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,445 shares of company stock worth $4,877,114. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Natera stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Natera (Get Rating)
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
