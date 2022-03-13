Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,393,000 after purchasing an additional 385,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 133,225 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter worth $4,105,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,901,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,804,000.

BATS DIVO opened at $35.91 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81.

