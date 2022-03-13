Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

CF stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock worth $112,531,148. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

