Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

