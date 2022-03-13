MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $639.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $639.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $456.63. 662,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,956. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.91. MSCI has a 52 week low of $403.60 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

