MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 45,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth about $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.