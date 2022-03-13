Morgan Stanley Sells 65,710 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of AMC Networks worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $38.50 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

