Morgan Stanley Sells 108,663 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 983,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,982,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 665,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WAL opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

