Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Mueller Industries worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLI opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.