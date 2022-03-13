Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,112 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,430,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $13,986,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

NYSE ASG opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.