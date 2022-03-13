Morgan Stanley Buys 21,407 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

