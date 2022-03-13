Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Penumbra at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $192.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $8,562,974. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

