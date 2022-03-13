Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Moody’s also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $9.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,094. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $286.12 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 690.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

