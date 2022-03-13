Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Moody’s also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.69.

Moody’s stock traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.47. 1,271,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.68. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $286.12 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

