Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,589,000 after acquiring an additional 202,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after acquiring an additional 179,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.17.

