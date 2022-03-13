Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $795,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NYSE:T opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

