Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

