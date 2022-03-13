MOBOX (MBOX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $465.85 Million

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00005517 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $169.60 million and $465.85 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.38 or 0.06583722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,542.03 or 1.00123283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041702 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

