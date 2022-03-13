Mizuho Begins Coverage on NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $35,438,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after purchasing an additional 362,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,772,000 after purchasing an additional 622,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

