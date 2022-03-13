Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.95 million, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.
Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mistras Group (MG)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.