Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.95 million, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.