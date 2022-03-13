Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,530 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 194,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. 143,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,773. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.