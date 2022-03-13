Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $221.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.79 and its 200-day moving average is $244.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.