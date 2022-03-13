Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 294.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,492 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.04. 5,767,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,798,397. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

