Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 66.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $470.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,114. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.60. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.