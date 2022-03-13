Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Cummins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.29. 1,186,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.60. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

