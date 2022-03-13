Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,162.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,702. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.35 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.46.

