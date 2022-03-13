Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

DSI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.14. 987,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

