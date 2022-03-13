Millennium Management LLC Sells 66,848 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.15% of BCB Bancorp worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

BCBP opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.51.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.