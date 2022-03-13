Millennium Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of ChannelAdvisor worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 273,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.86. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.