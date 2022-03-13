Millennium Management LLC Buys 96,462 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.54% of Marcus worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Marcus by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Marcus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Marcus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marcus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $539.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.71. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

