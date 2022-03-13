Millennium Management LLC Buys 250,000 Shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.14% of Recharge Acquisition worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 840,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 22.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

RCHG stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

