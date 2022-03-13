Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.77 and a 200-day moving average of $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

