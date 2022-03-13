Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is CAPROCK Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,924 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $4,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

MSFT stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.77 and a 200-day moving average of $311.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

