Michael Goldberg Sells 500 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $16,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $21,480.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $21,485.00.

CDNA stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.74. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $3,735,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $3,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after buying an additional 185,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.