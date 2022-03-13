Michael D. Crowell Acquires 1,000 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Crowell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $48,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

