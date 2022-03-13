MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MGPI. Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,652 shares of company stock worth $697,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.