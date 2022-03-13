M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $264.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.23 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

