M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,434 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,038,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $273.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.01 and its 200-day moving average is $331.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.21 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

