M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 548 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,376,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 472,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 605,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after purchasing an additional 458,535 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB opened at $103.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

