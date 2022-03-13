MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:CMU opened at $3.93 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

