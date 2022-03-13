Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. 9,423,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876,869. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

