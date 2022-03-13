Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.26. 9,423,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

